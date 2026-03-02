The 2026 Actor Awards: Who Won, Who Surprised, and Who Was Shut Out

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 32nd annual Actor Awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards) wrapped Sunday night in Los Angeles, marking the ceremony’s first year under its new name and its first-ever live stream on Netflix, with Kristen Bell returning as host. The night belonged overwhelmingly to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, while the television side spread the wealth among The Studio, The Pitt, and The Diplomat.

Below is a breakdown of the major winners, followed by the good, the bad, and the ugly from a night that was largely celebratory—but not without its quirks.

🏆 Major Winners – Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

📺 Major Winners – Television

Drama Series Ensemble

The Pitt

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Studio

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Limited Series / TV Movie Performances

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Jordan’s Best Actor win for Sinners capped a dominant night for the film and earned one of the loudest standing ovations of the evening. Presented by Viola Davis, the moment quickly went viral for its emotional warmth and peer-to-peer respect.

The Netflix livestream ran smoothly, avoided major technical issues, and leaned into a more relaxed, actor-centric tone—something SAG voters have long valued. Multiple outlets noted the ceremony felt lighter and less overproduced than recent broadcast-network editions.

From Sinners to The Pitt, ensemble wins reinforced the Actor Awards’ unique identity as “actors honoring actors,” a theme Kristen Bell leaned into throughout the night.

With limited series like Adolescence and Dying for Sex splitting wins, some critics noted the absence of an ensemble category for limited series felt increasingly outdated.

Despite months of promotion, many presenters and commentators still referenced the ceremony as “the SAG Awards,” underscoring that the rebrand to “Actor Awards” hasn’t fully stuck yet.