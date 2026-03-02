The 2026 Actor Awards: Who Won, Who Surprised, and Who Was Shut Out

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 32nd annual Actor Awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards) wrapped Sunday night in Los Angeles, marking the ceremony’s first year under its new name and its first-ever live stream on Netflix, with Kristen Bell returning as host. The night belonged overwhelmingly to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, while the television side spread the wealth among The Studio, The Pitt, and The Diplomat.
Below is a breakdown of the major winners, followed by the good, the bad, and the ugly from a night that was largely celebratory—but not without its quirks.
🏆 Major Winners – Film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
📺 Major Winners – Television
Drama Series Ensemble
The Pitt
Comedy Series Ensemble
The Studio
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Limited Series / TV Movie Performances
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Jordan’s Best Actor win for Sinners capped a dominant night for the film and earned one of the loudest standing ovations of the evening. Presented by Viola Davis, the moment quickly went viral for its emotional warmth and peer-to-peer respect.
The Netflix livestream ran smoothly, avoided major technical issues, and leaned into a more relaxed, actor-centric tone—something SAG voters have long valued. Multiple outlets noted the ceremony felt lighter and less overproduced than recent broadcast-network editions.
From Sinners to The Pitt, ensemble wins reinforced the Actor Awards’ unique identity as “actors honoring actors,” a theme Kristen Bell leaned into throughout the night.
With limited series like Adolescence and Dying for Sex splitting wins, some critics noted the absence of an ensemble category for limited series felt increasingly outdated.
Despite months of promotion, many presenters and commentators still referenced the ceremony as “the SAG Awards,” underscoring that the rebrand to “Actor Awards” hasn’t fully stuck yet.