Wu-Tang Clan Co-Founding Member Oliver “Power” Grant Dies at 52

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Oliver “Power” Grant, a foundational figure behind the rise of the Wu‑Tang Clan and the visionary entrepreneur who helped transform the group into a global cultural brand, has died. Grant died in late February 2026 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a joint statement released by his family and the Wu‑Tang Clan. He passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was 52.

While not a performing member of the legendary hip‑hop collective, Grant was widely regarded as one of Wu‑Tang’s most essential architects. A childhood friend of the Staten Island artists who would become Wu‑Tang Clan, he played a critical role in financing and executive‑producing the group’s early work, including their seminal 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu‑Tang (36 Chambers).

Nicknamed “Power” after a game of chess, Grant earned his moniker for both his strategic mind and his influence within the group. Beyond music, he helped expand Wu‑Tang into a multi‑platform empire, most notably by founding Wu Wear in 1995. The pioneering streetwear label became one of hip‑hop’s first massively successful artist‑owned fashion brands and a blueprint for generations of musicians‑turned‑entrepreneurs.

Grant’s creative reach extended into film and gaming as well. He appeared in films including *Belly* and *Black and White*, and served as a producer on the cult‑favorite PlayStation title Wu‑Tang: Shaolin Style, further cementing Wu‑Tang’s influence beyond music.

Tributes poured in from Wu‑Tang members and across the hip‑hop community following news of his death. Method Man, GZA, and Raekwon each credited Grant as indispensable to the group’s formation, with GZA stating that Wu‑Tang “wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power.”

Oliver “Power” Grant is survived by his mother and his children, according to the family’s statement. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and prepare memorial services.

