Academy Of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside Announces Plans To Step Down In June

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Damon Whiteside, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Country Music (ACM), has revealed plans to step down from his leadership role at the country music advocacy organization in June 2026.

Whiteside’s tenure at the helm of the ACM saw the organization’s membership expand to become the largest and most diverse in its history. Under his leadership, the Academy bolstered its financial standing significantly, with 2025 profits increasing by 150% and 2026 profits projected to grow by an additional 140%.

Whiteside also oversaw the expansion of key ACM franchises, including ACM Our Country, ACM 60th Gala, ACM Party for a Cause Nashville, ACM Wine & Country at Hearst Castle, and the annual Charley Pride Inclusion Brunch, as well as returned the ACM Honors to broadcast.

“Damon’s forward-thinking vision and leadership not only strengthened ACM’s connection to the Country Music community and industry, but also allowed us to attract new audiences around the world,” said Cris Lacy, Chair of the ACM Board of Directors. “The ACM Board is beyond thankful for his partnership, dedication, and passion, which have set the organization up for continued success and impact well into the future.”

“I am proud of everything we have accomplished together during my time at the Academy of Country Music,” Whiteside said. “I believe that I am leaving the ACM in a better place, with the stability and security to allow the organization to reach new heights. I am excited for my next act as I explore my passions and continue to create impact in the entertainment industry.”

Whiteside will remain in his current role until June 30, 2026, subsequently serving as CEO Emeritus through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. The ACM Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify his successor.