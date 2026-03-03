Camille’s At The Bellwether Celebrates Official Opening And Announces Debut DJ Lineup

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Camille’s at The Bellwether, a brand-new, intimate disco-meets-warehouse space hidden within The Bellwether – the 1500-capacity venue founded in 2023 by Teragram Presents’ Michael Swier in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment (APE) – had its official opening to the public and its debut DJ lineup, marking an exciting new chapter of LA’s vibrant nightlife scene within one of the city’s newest entertainment hotspots.

Tucked away within the labyrinth of The Bellwether’s corridors, Camille’s combines the mystique of a hidden nightclub with the sophistication of a luxe lounge, with elegant gold accents, a retro stripe mural, and the focal point of the room: a striking 60-foot bar with a beautiful marble top, spanning the entire north end wall. Its design and the name “Camille’s” is a nod to the building’s storied past life as Prince’s legendary nightclub, the Glam Slam, and pays homage to The Purple One’s alter ego and unreleased 1986 album, Camille.

The space is built to accommodate a wide range of events, such as late night DJ sets, performance art installations, LGTBQ+ focused parties, corporate functions, and private rentals. It also offers a variety of amenities to enhance any event experience, including a moveable stage with full sound and lighting capabilities, vinyl and digital DJ decks, and a vibrant green room for VIPs or performers.

On Friday, February 27th, Camille’s officially opened to the public with an exclusive DJ set by Supertaste, kicking off a lineup of exciting events:

2/27 – Supertaste (DJ Set)

2/28 – Nihmune

3/7 – Alter Ego: Cuntry

3/20 – Desert Daze Presents Microdazing

3/21 – Yeah Yeah Yas

4/17 – Desert Daze Presents Flying Mojito Bros

4/24 – Below

Tickets are on sale now and available at thebellwetherla.com/camilles. For these exclusive, intimate ticketed events, enter through the door marked C at the corner of Boylston & 4th, or via The Bellwether’s patio hallway after a main room show. The Bellwether is located at 333 S Boylston St, Los Angeles, CA 90017.