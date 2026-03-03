Crypto.com Donates $1 Million To After-School All-Stars In Collaboration With The LA Kings And The Kings Care Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Crypto.com has announced that it has donated $1 million to After-School All-Stars as part of its partnership with the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation (the award-winning charitable arm of the team), reinforcing a shared commitment to youth development and community impact. The donation took place during an on-ice ceremony at the Kings’ March 2nd game against the Colorado Avalanche presented by Crypto.com at Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony was attended by Luc Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings as well as other senior officials of the team, Crypto.com and After-School All-Stars, including After-School All-Stars Founder and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This initiative reflects a joint effort between Crypto.com and the LA Kings to leverage the power of sport and community platforms to expand access to educational programming nationwide.

After-School All-Stars is a national nonprofit organization that provides free, comprehensive after-school and summer programs, as well as support services for students and their families. Since its founding in 1992, After-School All-Stars has grown to more than 18 chapters with 740 school-year sites and summer camps in 80 cities across the country, reaching nearly 150,000 students each year. The donation from Crypto.com will provide critical funding to expand After-School All-Stars programming across its chapters nationwide.

“After-School All-Stars is doing vital work to expand opportunity for young people during the hours when support matters most,” said Matt David, President of North America and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Crypto.com. “At Crypto.com, we believe strongly in investing in our communities and this donation reflects our commitment to helping empower students to learn, grow, and thrive. We are proud to extend our partnership with the LA Kings, the Kings Care Foundation by supporting After-School All-Stars and the meaningful impact they deliver for families across the country.”

“I founded After-School All-Stars because every kid deserves a real chance to succeed, no excuses,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger. “When you give students mentorship, and opportunity, they rise to the challenge. I believe in results. With partners like Crypto.com stepping up, we can reach more students, open more doors, and build stronger communities across America.”

“When you invest in our students, you invest in their futures, and change lives,” said Andrea Bazán, President of After-School All-Stars. “We are thrilled and grateful for this outstanding support from Crypto.com, the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation, which will go a long way to enrich our programs across Los Angeles and our national network.”

“The LA Kings are proud to partner with After-School All-Stars, to reinforce a shared commitment to empowering young people and creating meaningful opportunities for them to learn, grow, and succeed,” said Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings. “We are deeply committed to giving back to our community, and we believe investing in youth development is one of the most impactful ways we can help build a stronger future for Los Angeles.”