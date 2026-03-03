Guess Who Is Touring The U.S. This Summer

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock icons Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are teaming up for a U.S. headlining tour, performing as The Guess Who for the first time in more than two decades.
Following a string of Canadian shows in May and June, U.S. dates for The Guess Who’s “Takin’ It Back Tour” kick off on June 25 at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Minneapolis, MN, and conclude at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on August 22.
For the tour, Bachman and Cummings have recruited Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) for support.
Cummings comments, “Randy and I are incredibly grateful that our music has endured all these years. Knowing that people still want to hear these songs live means everything to us, and when we go out on stage, our goal is to truly honor the music.” Bachman adds, “I’m really excited about reuniting with Burton and touring again as The Guess Who. We created an amazing body of work together, along with memories that have lasted for decades, and those songs are still as strong as ever. I can’t wait to sing them with everyone very soon.”
Presales begin on March 4, leading up to the general on-sale on March 6.
June 25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
June 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 28 – Cuyahoga, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 30 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
July 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 5 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 8 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
July 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
July 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 19 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
August 6 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
August 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
August 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
August 12 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
August 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
August 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena