iHeartmedia, Inc. Reports Results For 2025 Q4 And Full Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia, Inc. has reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:1

Q4 2025 Consolidated Results

Q4 Revenue of $1,127 million, up 0.8% (Excluding Q4 Political Revenue, Q4 Revenue up 7.7%)

GAAP Operating income of $86 million, compared to a GAAP Operating income of $105 million in Q4 2024, down 18.0%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million, compared to $246 million in Q4 2024, down 10.5%

Cash provided by operating activities of $156 million

Free Cash Flow of $138 million, Free Cash Flow including net proceeds from real estate sales of $158 million

Cash balance and total available liquidity2 of $271 million and $640 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2025

Q4 2025 Digital Audio Group Results

Digital Audio Group Revenue of $387 million up 14% Podcast Revenue of $174 million up 24% Digital Revenue excluding Podcast of $213 million up 7%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million up 11% Digital Audio Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.1%



Q4 2025 Multiplatform Group Results

Multiplatform Group Revenue of $665 million down 3% Excluding Multiplatform Group Q4 Political Revenue, Multiplatform Group Q4 Revenue up 2%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $129 million down 14% Multiplatform Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3 expected to be approximately $800 million

expected to be approximately $800 million Free Cash Flow of approximately $200 million

Projected in year cost savings of $100 million, inclusive of additional $50 million announced today

Total Programmatic Revenue of approximately $200 million, up approximately 50%

Year End 2026 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (“net leverage”)4 to be in mid-fives

Q1 2026 Guidance

Consolidated Revenue expected to increase high-single digits

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA3 expected to be approximately $100 million

1 Unless otherwise noted, all results are based on year over year comparisons. 2 Total available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus available borrowings under our ABL Facility. We use total available liquidity to evaluate our capacity to access cash to meet obligations and fund operations. 3 A full reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow or net leverage on a non-GAAP basis to the respective most-directly comparable GAAP metrics cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliations, including gains or losses on investments, extinguishment of debt, equity in nonconsolidated affiliates, impairment charges, stock based compensation, restructuring, and the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance and Net cash provided by operating activities. 4 We define Net Debt as Total Debt less Cash and cash equivalents and Debt Premium.

Full Year 2025 Highlights5

Revenue of $3,865 million, flat YoY, up 3.6% excluding political Digital Audio Group Revenue up 14% Podcast Revenue up 26% Digital Revenue excluding Podcast up 7% Multiplatform Group Revenue down 4% Excluding Multiplatform Group Political Revenue, Multiplatform Group Revenue down 2%

GAAP Operating loss of $21 million improved from GAAP Operating loss of $763 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to the $923 million of non-cash impairment charges recorded in 2024 related to our goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets balances compared to the $213.9 million of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to our FCC licenses recorded in 2025

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $686 million, down from $706 million in the year ended December 31, 2024

Cash provided by operating activities of $93 million

Free Cash Flow of $11 million; Free Cash Flow including net proceeds from real estate sales of $31 million

5 Unless otherwise noted, all results are based on year over year comparisons.

Statement from Senior Management

“We’re pleased with our fourth quarter results, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million, at the midpoint of our previously provided guidance range, and our consolidated revenue was $1.1 billion, up 0.8% compared to prior year and above our guidance; excluding the impact of political, our consolidated revenue was up 7.7%,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “Our podcast momentum continues, growing 24.5% compared to prior year, above our guidance of ‘up in the mid-teens,’ and we have the number one audience in podcasting as measured by both Podtrac and Triton. In 2026 a major goal of ours is to return the Multiplatform Group to segment Adjusted EBITDA growth and we continue to invest in our broadcast programmatic efforts and working with partners like Amazon DSP, Yahoo! DSP and other to include our broadcast radio inventory on their programmatic platforms. We also see some of our recent announcements as validation of the power of broadcast radio, with companies like Netflix and TikTok coming to partner with us and our broadcast radio assets.”

“In the fourth quarter, the Digital Audio Group’s revenue was $387 million, up 14.1% year over year and above our guidance, segment Adjusted EBITDA was $132 million, up 10.7% year over year, and our Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margins were 34.1%. The Multiplatform Group’s revenue was $665 million, down 2.8% compared with prior year and in line with our guidance; the Multiplatform Group’s Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million,” said Rich Bressler, President and COO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “In Q4 our Free Cash Flow including net proceeds from real estate sales was $158 million and we converted approximately 70% of our Adjusted EBITDA into this Free Cash Flow, which demonstrates the company’s high Free Cash Flow conversion characteristics and gives us confidence in our ability to generate meaningful Free Cash Flow in 2026 and thereafter. We are looking forward to 2026 to be an Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow growth year for iHeart, driven by our strong podcasting momentum, our growing programmatic revenues and the return of the Multiplatform Group to segment Adjusted EBITDA growth.”