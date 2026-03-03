ILMC 38 Attracts Delegates from 69 Countries

LONDON (vip-booking) – Executives from 69 countries attended this year’s gathering — a record for ILMC — reflecting the continued internationalisation of the live entertainment sector.

For the first time, ILMC introduced two dedicated regional strands: Asia Live and Middle East Live. Both streams were designed to connect professionals from those territories with global counterparts seeking to develop business in the regions.

The Gala Dinner & Arthur Awards welcomed 550 guests, marking the largest attendance in the event’s history. Across the week, nearly 200 speakers and chairs contributed to the conference programme.

Market growth and regional development in focus

The opening session, “The Venue’s Venue: Stadiums & Arenas,” examined the challenges accompanying stadium grosses that have increased by 300% since 2019. Discussions centred on capacity pressures, ticket pricing, and long-term sustainability at the top end of the market.

Middle East Live presented “The Changing Business of the Middle East,” exploring how governments and local stakeholders are supporting the region’s rapid expansion in live entertainment infrastructure and event delivery.

One of the conference’s centrepiece debates, “The Glocalisation of Live Music,” addressed new growth opportunities and the balance between global touring models and local market development. The programme concluded with “Marketing: Something Old, Something New,” analysing how traditional promotional strategies are being integrated with digital-first approaches to engage younger audiences.

Rob Light reflects on four decades at Creative Artists Agency

A key highlight of ILMC 38 was the Hot Seat Interview with Rob Light, managing director at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). In conversation with ILMC head Greg Parmley, Light reflected on the agency’s evolution over the past four decades and its expansion into a full-service global operation.

Light joined the business 42 years ago and has overseen CAA’s growth across major markets including Nashville, New York, Miami and London. The London office celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, led by Emma Banks and Mike Greek, while Banks, Rick Roskin and Darryl Eaton now serve as co-heads of the global touring group.

During the session, Light discussed CAA’s early development, including the signing of Prince and the subsequent success of the film Purple Rain, which he described as a turning point for the agency’s market positioning.

He also highlighted the agency’s strategic focus on identifying gaps in the market — from artist development and tour marketing to private events — and building in-house expertise to create a full-service model tailored to artists’ expanding creative ambitions.

On leadership, Light emphasised team empowerment and adaptability, noting that “the only constant is change” in today’s touring landscape. He also addressed the rising costs of touring, the growth of residencies, and the opportunities emerging in developing international markets.

Rob Light also told the story about his daughter marrying Jon Bon Jovi’s son and how, at the wedding, he told Jon Bon Jovi about his fear of being sacked — adding that he was relieved he no longer had to worry about that now that they were family. Jon Bon Jovi replied, “If you fuck up, you will be fired.”

Record attendance signals continued industry momentum

With record international participation, expanded regional programming and its largest-ever Gala Dinner, ILMC 38 reflected both the scale and complexity of today’s global live entertainment ecosystem.

As the sector continues to navigate rapid growth in stadium touring, emerging regional markets and evolving fan engagement strategies, ILMC’s latest edition underscored the industry’s ongoing focus on collaboration, innovation and sustainable expansion.