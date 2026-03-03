Mary Kutter Signs With WME For Global Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Kentucky-raised and Nashville-based artist and songwriter Mary Kutter has signed with WME for global representation.

Kutter writes songs rooted in small-town truth and sharpened by life experiences, blending country storytelling with a rock-leaning edge. Before stepping fully into her own voice as an artist, Kutter built a reputation as a songwriter unafraid to tackle subjects others might avoid, with her work writing and appearing on major-label releases and charting records for Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Alexandra Kay and Zach John King.

“Mary is the kind of artist who writes and performs with conviction,” adds WME’s Lance Roberts. “There’s an authenticity to her work that feels both rooted and forward-looking. She has already built a meaningful career as a songwriter, and we’re excited to help expand her live business as she steps fully into this moment as an artist.”

Now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Kutter is stepping forward as a recording artist with her latest release, “Bed of Roses,” which debuted February 13, 2026. The track marks the beginning of a new chapter defined by confidence, clarity and a refusal to soften the point.

“Being onstage is where it all comes full circle for me,” Kutter adds. “WME is best in class when it comes to expanding live opportunities and building global audiences, and I’m ready to take these songs to more cities, more stages and more fans.”

Raised in Kentucky, Kutter’s connection to music began in church and local talent shows before eventually leading her to Nashville. She continues to write and record new music while expanding her touring footprint nationwide.