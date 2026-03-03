Sony Music Publishing Names Michael Riggs As Senior Vice President, Licensing And Income Tracking

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing announced the elevation of Michael Riggs to Senior Vice President, Licensing and Income Tracking, effective immediately.

In his new role, Riggs, who is based in SMP’s Nashville office, will continue to report to Sony Music Publishing’s Executive Vice President, Worldwide Administration, Dale Esworthy.

“I’m honored to work alongside such exceptional leaders and colleagues at SMP, who care deeply about our people and songwriters. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to advancing our support for our incredible songwriters and clients in this new role,” Riggs said.

Sony Music Publishing Executive Vice President, Worldwide Administration, Dale Esworthy added, “Michael’s unwavering persistence in the digital space has strengthened our ability to collect more, collect faster, and ensure timely payments to our songwriters. His relentless pursuit of unpaid royalties and leadership in licensing emerging revenue streams have been invaluable to our mission, and I am thrilled to recognize him with this promotion.”

Michael first joined Sony Music Publishing as an Income Tracking Analyst and has since played a significant role in SMP’s digital royalty tracking, collection and licensing team.