Stevie Heckert And Jayme Lunt Join The Syndicate

Weehawken, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Full-service marketing agency The Syndicate has announced the expansion of its team with multiple new hires, including Stevie Heckert as Senior Manager, Digital Marketing and Jaymie Lunt, who joins the Creative Department as Junior Designer.

Heckert joins The Syndicate after a six-year stint at The Sandbox (formerly Sandbox Entertainment), where she oversaw digital strategy and marketing campaigns for major releases such as Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well and Kelsea Ballerini’s critically acclaimed Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. She also led social media strategy for tours and high-profile brand partnerships with companies including American Express, CoverGirl, Aerie, and The Original Donut Shop Coffee.

“Stevie is a dynamic force in modern marketing, and we’re excited to welcome her to The Syndicate,” said Amy Rasmussen, SVP, Marketing & Events. “She brings a rare combination of creative instinct and strategic precision. Stevie understands how to build meaningful digital ecosystems around artists, tours, and entertainment properties, and her experience leading high-level campaigns makes her an invaluable addition to our growing team.”

“I deeply admire The Syndicate’s reputation for thoughtful, culture-forward campaigns,” said Heckert. “Joining a dynamic team that prioritizes building genuine connections with fans through innovative thinking is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to building smart, impactful strategies that help our clients break through in substantial ways.”

Lunt joins The Syndicate’s recently launched Creative Department following marketing roles at the Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge. She brings a deep background in live music culture and visual storytelling to her new position.

“We’ve fundamentally shifted our agency approach to center creative at every stage rather than treating it as a separate service,” said Molly Brooks, Creative Director. “At a time when it’s become commonplace for companies to downsize or eliminate in-house creative teams, we’re doing the opposite. Jaymie’s multi-disciplinary viewpoint and genuine design prowess make her the perfect addition to a team relentlessly committed to art-driven, high-quality work.”

Heckert will be based in Detroit, while Lunt will work out of The Syndicate’s headquarters in Weehawken.