The Syndicate Expands Its Team Within The Digital And Creative Departments

WEEHAWKEN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – The Syndicate announced today the hiring of digital strategy expert Stevie Heckert as Senior Manager, Digital Marketing. The entertainment marketing agency also expands its Creative Department with the addition of Jaymie Lunt as Junior Designer.

Prior to joining The Syndicate, Heckert spent six years at The Sandbox (formerly Sandbox Entertainment), managing digital strategy and executing major marketing campaigns for GRAMMY-nominated releases, including Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well and Kelsea Ballerini’s critically acclaimed Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. She additionally led social strategy for numerous headlining tours, overseeing digital initiatives tied to brand partnerships with American Express, CoverGirl, Aerie, The Original Donut Shop Coffee, and other national brands. Known for building cohesive, data-driven campaigns that translate artist vision into measurable impact, Heckert brings deep experience across music, touring, and brand collaboration.

“Stevie is a dynamic force in modern marketing, and we’re excited to welcome her to The Syndicate,” said Amy Rasmussen, SVP, Marketing & Events. “She brings a rare combination of creative instinct and strategic precision. Stevie understands how to build meaningful digital ecosystems around artists, tours, and entertainment properties, and her experience leading high-level campaigns makes her an invaluable addition to our growing team.”

“I deeply admire The Syndicate’s reputation for thoughtful, culture-forward campaigns,” said Heckert. “Joining a dynamic team that prioritizes building genuine connections with fans through innovative thinking is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to building smart, impactful strategies that help our clients break through in substantial ways.”

The Syndicate’s Creative Department, launched just a few years ago, has quickly established itself as a key differentiator for the agency, touching nearly every corner of the company’s work across music and entertainment, from HBO Max, FX, and Marvel to Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat program, Guns N’ Roses, and the Anaheim Ducks. With the addition of Jaymie Lunt as Junior Designer, the department continues its strategic growth.

Lunt most recently led marketing efforts for Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge, where she played a central role in solidifying brand identity and elevating creative output through dynamic content and engaging design. Her background blends live music culture with strong visual storytelling, making her a natural fit for The Syndicate’s expanding roster of entertainment clients.

“We’ve fundamentally shifted our agency approach to center creative at every stage rather than treating it as a separate service,” said Molly Brooks, Creative Director. “At a time when it’s become commonplace for companies to downsize or eliminate in-house creative teams, we’re doing the opposite. Jaymie’s multi-disciplinary viewpoint and genuine design prowess make her the perfect addition to a team relentlessly committed to art-driven, high-quality work.”

After more than a decade in Nashville, Heckert recently relocated to the metro Detroit area with her family and can be reached at stevie@thesyn.com. Jaymie will be working out of The Syndicate’s central office in Weehawken and can be reached at jaymie@thesyn.com.