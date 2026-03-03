Warner Music Group Enters Music Partnership With Lee Young Ji’s Management Agency, MAINSTREAM

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music is excited to announce a new music partnership deal with the agency MAINSTREAM, the powerhouse management agency responsible for South Korean music icons Lee Young Ji and Kik5o. The first co-production release under this deal is Lee Young Ji’s latest highly anticipated single “Robot”.

This new partnership marks a significant step in Warner Music’s commitment to collaborating with expert local teams from South Korea, elevating exceptional artists, and co-creating music to expand their reach to a global audience.

Through this partnership, Warner Music will work closely with MAINSTREAM and its roster on talent development, music production, and promotion to help grow its artists’ global careers. By leveraging its extensive international network, Warner Music is poised to support Lee Young Ji and Kik5o in reaching more fans worldwide.

Warner Music Korea will play a crucial role in this collaboration, ushering in a new era for the label and reinforcing its dedication to fostering innovative partnerships and enhancing the visibility of its artists in the worldwide market.

Lee Young Ji, the first artist to roll out new music in this relationship, has made a remarkable impact in the Korean pop and rap genres, winning popular shows such as M.net’s Show Me The Money 11 and High School Rapper 3. Her hit tracks such as “Small Girl”, “Day and Night”, “I’m Lee Young Ji”, “Go High”, “Not Sorry”, “Witch”, and “Dejavu” have consistently charted, showcasing her versatility and artistry. Beyond her discography, she also has cultural influence as a media personality – notably as the host of the viral YouTube series No Prepare and as an MC on various TV programs.

Oscar Scivier, Head of A&R for Warner Music APAC, who played a vital role in fostering this partnership, expresses his excitement: “I am delighted to partner with MAINSTREAM; they are a talented group and have been amazing in developing their artists. I had such a strong belief in Young Ji’s ability to become a global superstar from the first time I heard her music. That belief has grown even stronger the more I worked with her in the studio.”

Hyunsoo Lee, CEO of MAINSTREAM, says: “We are excited to begin this new partnership with Warner Music. We feel very aligned with Oscar’s vision for breaking artists globally out of Asia, and we are already happy with the new music we’re creating together.”

Lofai Lo, President of Warner Music APAC, adds: “This partnership highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent and amplifying their stories on the world stage. We look forward to collaborating closely with MAINSTREAM to bring its incredible artists to a wider audience.”