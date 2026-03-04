Beats + Bytes: Power Is Consolidating. Opportunity Is Expanding

Sweeping change and the dismantling of old systems feel like the defining themes of this year.

Mergers, capital cycles, and companies going public or private are nothing new. But what we are seeing now represents a different media landscape. We have used the term “new media” since the Web 2.0 explosion of mobile and socials. Today, it means something else entirely.

Venture capital is under pressure. If you are a traditional software business, the environment is unforgiving. Money is harder to access since interest rates climbed. Liquidity events are fewer and further between. The IPO market remains shaky. Many of the breakout companies of the 2020’s are staying private longer and some funds are returning capital, shutting down, or consolidating.

But one firm continues to separate itself: Andreessen Horowitz.

We honored them early with our FlashFWD awards. Now, with repeated outsized wins, they are writing a modern playbook for influence. Here’s the broad strokes:

Own your media voice.

Build relationships with powerful media personalities.

Flood the zone with content.

Control your narrative.

Shape your companies.

Protect your policy interests.

In a recent podcast episode on this subject, the founders joked that traditional news publications should be called “Olds.” Whether you agree or not, the philosophy is clear: legacy institutions often report yesterday’s stories.

In LA last week, the dominant conversation was the shifting power in Hollywood. With Netflix stepping out of the race for Warner Bros., and assets flowing toward Paramount Global, the board has shifted.

In the past year, The Ellisons gained control of Paramount, MTV, CBS, TikTok, CNN, Warner Bros. Studios, HBO and much more. This matters for two reasons.

First, content changes. You can feel it in legacy franchises like CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes. Tone and framing evolve quickly under new ownership. With CNN and Real Time with Bill Maher operating inside a new structure, audience loyalties are shifting. Even TikTok feels different. Distribution patterns adjust. Visibility changes.

Second, consolidation creates opportunity.

Who runs MTV?

Who curates BET?

Who controls music supervision for the Paramount slate or the next big HBO shows?

How do songs secure sync placements?

Which creators get greenlit?

Which formats scale?

When power consolidates, new lanes open.

As some spaces tighten, others expand. Constraints create room for new voices and formats to break through. We see it in a new class of content builders and creator studios that understand audience economics, like Dhar Mann and his studio model.

Fragmentation is becoming the new mainstream and brands are forced to take notice. Direct audience relationships win. Niche is powerful and influence is portable. There are new artists who will rise, new thinkers who will gain traction, and new schools of thought that deserve larger platforms.

This week, we are hosting an event in Miami for my longtime friend and esteemed colleague, Oliver Libby. Oliver just released his first book, Strong Floor, No Ceiling, which is already generating meaningful conversations among a broad spectrum of leaders. He’s a straight shooter, a sharp storyteller, and a deep thinker with a vision for America that’s rooted in practical optimism and the radical center.

