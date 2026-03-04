Beatsource And Beatport To Unite Into One Premium DJ Platform

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Beatsource subscribers will transition to Beatport, bringing Beatsource’s curated catalog and tools into Beatport’s global DJ ecosystem. Beatport has announced that Beatsource will be integrated into Beatport, creating one consolidated DJ platform designed to deliver a premium experience across discovery, curation, and performance workflows. Beatsource customers will continue their service on Beatport (www.beatport.com), gaining access to Beatport’s expansive electronic music catalog and genre ecosystem, alongside the unique curated content Beatsource users rely on.

“We’re raising the bar for what a premium DJ service should be,” said Robb McDaniels, CEO of Beatport. “With Beatsource joining Beatport, DJs get one unified platform that combines trusted curation with unmatched depth of music, built to support them from discovery to performance.”

Beginning March 2026, Beatsource users will be invited to initiate their transition to Beatport through a guided account transfer over the coming months.

What Beatsource users can expect:

As part of the move, Beatsource customers will be able to access their service through Beatport using the same login details. Key account elements that will move include:

• Account access (same login details)

• Playlists

• Active streaming plan

• Purchase history (will appear on Beatport as a playlist)

After the transfer is complete, account access will be exclusively through Beatport and Beatsource access will end. Full step-by-step guidance, including DJ software and partner metadata, is available here. Beatport will honor existing Beatsource subscriptions through mapped Beatport plans:

• Beatsource ($12.99/month) → Beatport Advanced

• $12.99/month honored for three months from the user’s transfer date; after that, the subscription renews at $15.99/month.

• Beatsource Pro+ ($34.99/month) → Beatport Professional+

• The monthly price remains $34.99/month.