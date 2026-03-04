Charley Crockett Announces ‘Age Of Ram’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award–nominated artist Charley Crockett announces an extensive 2026 run of tour dates, with support from Nat Myers, Sierra Hull, Pony Bradshaw, and others across select shows. Durand Jones & The Indications will join for a late-summer stretch beginning September 16.

Promoted by Live Nation and FPC Live, Crockett’s Age of the Ram Tour kicks off May 30 in Danville, VA, with headline dates and festival appearances throughout the spring and summer, including stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Omaha, and Bend, among many others. Beginning September 16 at Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis, MO, Durand Jones & The Indications join as support through October 2, with additional stops in Kansas City, Youngstown, Wilmington, Charlotte, Atlanta, and New York, before wrapping at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today, Tuesday, March 3 at 11 am ET, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 6 at 10 am local time on CharleyCrockett.com.

PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, March 3 at 11 am ET until Thursday, March 6 at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Across many shows on this tour, Charley Crockett, in partnership with PLUS1, will contribute $1.00 from every ticket sold to Last Prisoner Project, a 501(c)(3) organization, to support efforts to free individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses and repair the harms of the war on cannabis. Founded in 2019, Last Prisoner Project works nationwide to advance cannabis justice and advocate for policies that repair the harms of cannabis prohibition. Crockett is proud to support this work and help raise awareness in communities across the country. For more information, visit LastPrisonerProject.org. No portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

AGE OF THE RAM 2026 NEW TOUR DATES:

Sat, May 30 – Danville, VA – The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia $=

Wed, Jun 17 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @=

Thu, Jun 18 – La Fayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards @=

Sat, Jun 20 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino %=

Mon, Jun 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark %

Tue, Jun 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit %

Thu, Jun 25 – Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino Resort +=

Sat, Jun 27 – Paw Paw, MI – Warner Vineyard %=

Sun, Jun 28 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha +=

Tue, Jun 30 – Billings, MT – Downtown Billings =

Wed, Jul 8 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center @

Sun, Jul 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +@

Tue, Jul 14 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield #=

Wed, Jul 15 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino +

Thu, Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

Sat, Jul 18 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #=

Thu, Aug 27 – Canyon, TX – The Lumberyard Canyon /=

Fri, Aug 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas /=

Sat, Aug 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas <=

Sun, Aug 30 – Helotes, TX – Floore’s Country Store <=

Tue, Sep 1 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre &

Wed, Sep 2– Dothan, AL – The Plant &=

Fri, Sep 4 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre &

Sat, Sep 5 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion %

Wed, Sep 9, – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts %=

Thu, Sep 10 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino %=

Sat, Sep 12 – Robinsonville, MS – Horseshoe Casino’s Bluesville – Bluesville %=

Mon, Sep 14 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! %

Tue, Sep 15 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

Wed, Sep 16 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Thu, Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

Sat, Sep 19 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre ^

Mon, Sep 21 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

Tue, Sep 22 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

Thu, Sep 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Fri, Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^

Tue, Sep 29 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater ^

Thu, Oct 1 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park ^

Fri, Oct 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

AGE OF THE RAM 2026 PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:

Fri, Apr 24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre =

Fri, May 29 – Nashville, TN – Music City Rodeo =

Sun, May 31 – Scaly Mountain, NC – Bear Shadow Festival *=

Fri, Jun 19 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival *=

Fri, Jun 26 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Music Festival *=

Sat, Jul 4 – Calgary, AB – Spruce Meadows =

Fri, Jul 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Country Club Festival *=

Sat, Jul 11 – Alta, WY – Grand Targhee Festival *=

Mon, Jul 27 – Goshen, IN – Elkhart County 4-H Fair *=

Sat, Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival *=

^ Durand Jones & The Indications

$ Honky Tonkin’ In Queens

< Jake Penrod

! Margo Price

% Nat Myers

& Pony Bradshaw

+ Sierra Hull

# Twin Temple

/ The Weary Boys

@ Wild Horses

* Festival Appearance

= Non LN Date