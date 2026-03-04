Concord Music Publishing Signs Nathan Wallace

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of Nashville based songwriter, and producer Nathan Wallace. The worldwide publishing deal is effective immediately, covering future works.

Wallace states: “Joining Concord feels like the start of a really exciting chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the belief they’ve shown in me. They’ve built a thriving home for songwriters, and I’m proud to be part of the family. I’m excited to keep pushing creatively and build something lasting alongside an outstanding team.”

Wallace’s work has earned worldwide attention, securing a multitude of synch placements across hit series including Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” “Love Island USA,” MTV’s “Teen Mom,” TLC’s “90 Day Fiancée,” “All American,” “Married At First Sight,” and “Found” on Peacock, and in the film This Is The Year (2020). With his ear for emotional storytelling and cinematic production, Wallace’s music continues to reach an ever-growing global audience.

Wallace frequently collaborates with Grammy-nominated Gospel and Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter, Blessing Offor, cowriting and producing Offor’s 2025 Christmas album, To All A Good Night. Other production credits and collaborations include work with artists such as Honest Man, Lee Brice, Desmond Child, among others.

Matt Turner, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville states: “Nathan came highly recommended by mutual friends, and it didn’t take long to understand why. His infectious energy fills the room, his production is fresh and unique, and his personality is one that makes collaboration feel effortless and inspiring! We at Concord, are super excited to see what the next few years holds for Nathan Wallace!”