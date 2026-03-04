Free App FanVids Turns Live Fan Videos Into A Marketing Asset

FanVids.io is among a growing group of startups working to change that by giving artists a way to own the moment and the data that comes with it,

The free app empowers artists to collect fan videos directly at live shows and events. By providing a dedicated domain for fan uploads and fan viewing, artists can bypass the “algorithm lottery” and build a direct pipeline to their community.

How Musicians Use FanVids.io

The platform isn’t just a digital bucket for videos; it’s a strategic marketing tool designed to bridge the gap between a live experience and long-term fan retention.

Own Your Data: When fans upload content, you aren’t just getting a video; you’re collecting first-party data . This can be synced directly to your CRM to optimize tour announcements, merch drops, and future marketing campaigns.

When fans upload content, you aren’t just getting a video; you’re collecting . This can be synced directly to your CRM to optimize tour announcements, merch drops, and future marketing campaigns. Create Community Hubs: Artists can set up a custom FanVids domain in under five minutes. This serves as a centralized gallery where fans can see the show through each others’ eyes, fostering a deeper sense of belonging.

Artists can set up a custom FanVids domain in under five minutes. This serves as a centralized gallery where fans can see the show through each others’ eyes, fostering a deeper sense of belonging. Boost Conversions: FanVids pages allow for optimized links. While fans are buzzing from the show and viewing content, you can direct them toward ticket sales for the next city or exclusive tour merch.

FanVids pages allow for optimized links. While fans are buzzing from the show and viewing content, you can direct them toward ticket sales for the next city or exclusive tour merch. Content Sourcing: Instead of scouring hashtags for low-res screen recordings, you get a curated library of high-quality UGC to use for official recap videos, social content, or “thank you” messages to the fans.

Instead of scouring hashtags for low-res screen recordings, you get a curated library of high-quality UGC to use for official recap videos, social content, or “thank you” messages to the fans. A FanChat feature is launching in March.

The startup tells Hypebot that FanVids will always be free for artists and they will eventually monetize with a fan subscription.

Who’s Using It?

Smart music marketers are already leaning into FanVids to solve the “data gap” in live music. Platforms like Bandsintown For Artists collect fan data prior to the show and apps like Set.live add an “at show” layer. FanVids does the later, but also includes fan generated content collection and sharing.

The platform has been trusted by a growing roster of management companies and labels to support artists on the road. Notable mentions in the UGC and fan-engagement space include:

Adrian Lyles

The Hives

Kelsea Ballernini

Billie Eilish

Black Keys

Drowning Pool

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Disturbed

Evanescence

Tate McRae

Hypebot’s Bottom Line

The mandate for artists is clear: own your audience. FanVids.io provides free infrastructure to turn a 15-second fan clip into a customer relationship.