Matt Rife Breaks Prudential Center Comedy Attendance Record

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Matt Rife’s ‘Stay Golden World Tour’ recorded the highest attended comedy show in Prudential Center’s eighteen plus year history this past Saturday. The record-breaking comedy show had 18,486 guests attend on Saturday, February 28, 2026, making it the most attended comedy show in The Rock’s history.

Previous arena attendance records for comedy included Sebastian Maniscalco in March of 2025 (18,457), Sebastian Maniscalco in March of 2022 (18,033), Kevin Hart in July of 2018 (16,956), and Dane Cook in May of 2009 (14,843).

Prudential Center continues to define the gold standard as the venue was named the number nine highest grossing 15,001+ capacity venue in the world by Billboard’s year end rankings for 2025. The Rock finished number twelve in the same year end rankings by Pollstar.

Upcoming events at Prudential Center include Bad Omens (March 10), Silvestre Dangond & Juancho De la Espriella (March 13), Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey (March 19-22), Cardi B (March 28), Boys 4 Life Tour feat. B2K & Bow Wow (April 5), Brick City Fight Night (April 10), Barry Manilow (April 14), Alejandro Sanz (April 17), World Elite Sumo (April 18), Bruce Springsteen (April 20), Romeo Santos & Prince Royce (April 22), Mega Mezcla 2026 (April 25), Stars on Ice (May 1), Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends (May2), Hatsune Miku (May 7), Don Toliver (May 27), Carín León (June 7), Joji (June 16), Final X (June 19), The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers (June 20), Megan Moroney (July 10), A$AP Rocky (July 11), Shinedown (July 21), Nate Bargatze (August 8), Juanes (September 18), and more!