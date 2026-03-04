Metallica Expands Sphere Residency In 2027

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Metallica announced a new round of dates, expanding their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas with a fistful of new shows, including multiple performances in 2027.

For their Sphere residency, Metallica revealed a total of six new shows, including four shows this year – Oct. 8, Oct. 10, Nov. 5, Nov. 7 – along with Jan. 28 and 30.

For their residency, Metallica is scheduled to perform two shows a week and will play a unique setlist for each pair of performances.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!'” Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich said in a previous statement announcing the residency. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f****** psyched to go next level!”

The full list of announced shows

2026:

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 8 and 10: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Nov. 5 and 7: The Sphere, Las Vegas

2027:

Jan. 28 and 30: The Sphere, Las Vegas