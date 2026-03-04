Sebastian Bach To Join Twisted Sister For Multiple Shows Later This Year

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary ’80s rock band Twisted Sister has announced it will hit the road for a series of shows with former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach stepping in on lead vocals.

According to an official statement, members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to have the iconic frontman join the band for a handful of select dates this fall. The band further clarified that these appearances will not conflict with Bach’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.

Bach joins the lineup following the February announcement that longtime frontman Dee Snider was resigning due to health issues. Snider revealed that he is suffering from degenerative arthritis, which prevents him from performing to his own standards.

According to Snider, he has undergone several surgeries over the years just to keep going, but he is now only able to perform a few songs at a time while in pain. He also noted that the physical intensity of his performances has taken a significant toll on his heart.

“I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self,” Snider said when announcing his decision.

Bach, who is 57, is best known for his tenure as the lead singer of Skid Row for their first three albums, providing vocals for their best-known hit “18 and Life” among others.