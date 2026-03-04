The Programming Lineup For Indie Week 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Foundation for Independent Music (FIM) has revealed the programming for the 18th annual Indie Week conference, which will take place at the InterContinental New York Times Square in Manhattan from June 8–11, 2026.

Supported by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), Indie Week stands as the leading North American event for the independent music community, offering a robust schedule of panel discussions, keynotes, and networking opportunities. Attendees can also look forward to the annual Record Swap and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) sessions curated by Perkins Coie.

The 2026 conference will feature a keynote from Shira Perlmutter, Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, joining the previously announced keynote speaker Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin.

The programming also includes two sessions from Symphonic: an International Market Spotlight on LATAM, which explores growth options for labels in the region, and The Modern Label Playbook, focused on smarter data usage.

Additionally, music streamer Spotify will be on hand to host an Artist Masterclass, SonicOrigin will present an interactive program, and Chartmetric will lead a session on music industry data analytics.

The full 2026 programming lineup and registration details are available here: https://vivenu.com/event/indie-week-2026-qt89lx