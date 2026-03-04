Twenty One Pilots, DMB and Mumford & Sons To Headline Oceans Calling 2026

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Dave Matthews Band, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will headline the 2026 edition of Oceans Calling Festival on September 25-27 at the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk. The festival returns to Ocean City Inlet Beach with more than 40 artists performing across 3 stages including Ludacris, O.A.R., Yellowcard, Shaggy, Liz Phair, and more on Friday along with Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, All Time Low, 311, Dashboard Confessional, Violent Femmes, and more on Saturday, with Caamp, My Morning Jacket, The Head and The Heart, Hanson, OK Go, Susan Hoffs, Jet, and more performing Sunday. Additional performances by Gwen Stefani, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Matchbox Twenty. View the entire lineup by-day here.

Pre-sale Tickets will be available this Thursday, March 5, from 10 AM–11 AM ET, offering guaranteed lowest priced GA and 1-Day Tickets for one hour only.

Beyond the stages, Oceans Calling highlights the best of East Coast flavor with fan-favorite local food vendors and Boardwalk staples complemented by live culinary demos from renowned chefs Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, and more celebrating the region’s vibrant food scene; all hosted by Jason Biggs.

Festival goers will also have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.