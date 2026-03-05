Agents Jon Bell, Mark Lourie, Thomas Ponsart, And Liz Kenny Join New Frontier Touring

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville-based independent talent agency New Frontier Touring announced the addition of veteran talent executives Jon Bell, Mark Lourie, Thomas Ponsart, and Liz Kenny to its agent team.

As part of the expansion, approximately 40 artists will join the New Frontier roster, the agency said.

New Frontier Touring is owned by long-time Nashville agent Paul Lohr, New Frontier has been representing Americana, Rock, Alternative, Country, Bluegrass and Jam artists for more than two decades.

Along with Lohr, current agents at New Frontier include ohn Everhart, Alex Fang, Peter Loomis, and Trip Brown, along with an office staff of seven.

The agency is a founding member of NITO (National Independent Talent Organization) and a proud member of the AMA, CMA, and IBMA.