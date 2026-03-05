Arlo Parks Returns With A New Album And International Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning artist Arlo Parks has announced plans for a major international tour in support of their forthcoming album, which is due on April 3.
The tour kicks off at The Howard Theatre on August 29, followed by a run of headlining shows in the U.S. and Canada—including performances in Austin, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago—before wrapping at the Knockdown Center in New York City on October 1.
Arlo Parks then crosses the pond for a run of U.K. and European dates, starting at Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre on October 17 and winding up at Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm on February 12.
Parks is also slated to provide support for David Byrne in Ireland on June 7 and is lined up for a series of intimate U.K. record store shows to celebrate the album’s release.
Presales for the tour kick off the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts March 13.
RECORD STORE DATES + FESTIVALS
2nd April – Rough Trade x fabric, London – SOLD OUT
4th April – Crash x Wardrobe, Leeds – SOLD OUT
6th April – Rough Trade Nottingham x Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT
7th April – Rough Trade East, London – SOLD OUT
8th April – Banquet x Circuit, London – SOLD OUT
9th April – Resident x CHALK, Brighton – SOLD OUT
11th April – Truck x O2 Academy, Oxford – SOLD OUT
12th April – Vinilo x The 1865, Southampton – SOLD OUT
7th June – St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland (David Byrne support)
24th July – Yuzuwa, Japan (Fuji Rock Festival)
GLOBAL HEADLINE TOUR
29/08 – The Howard Theatre, Washington, DC – USA
31/08 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA – USA
01/09 – Royale, Boston, MA – USA
03/09 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC – Canada
04/09 – HISTORY, Toronto, ON – Canada
05/09 – Lincoln Factory, Detroit, MI – USA
09/09 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX – USA
10/09 – Mohawk, Austin, TX – USA
14/09 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA – USA
15/09 – Pappy & Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA – USA
18/09 – The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA – USA
19/09 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA – USA
21/09 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA – USA
22/09 – Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC – Canada
23/09 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – USA
25/09 – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT – USA
26/09 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO – USA
29/09 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – USA
01/10 – Knockdown Center, Queens, NY – USA
17/10 – The Ambassador Theatre, Dublin – Ireland
20/10 – O2 Academy Brixton, London – UK
24/10 – Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow – UK
25/10 – The Prospect Building, Bristol – UK
26/10 – Albert Hall, Manchester – UK
28/10 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht – Netherlands
30/10 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – Germany
31/10 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin – Germany
03/11 – Cirque Royal, Brussels – Belgium
08/11 – La Gaite Lyrique, Paris – France
10/11 – La Riviera, Madrid – Spain
11/11 – Lisboa ao Vivo, Lisbon – Portugal
13/11 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – Spain
16/11 – Muffathalle, Munich – Germany
18/11 – Palladium, Warsaw – Poland
19/11 – Arena Wien, Vienna – Austria
21/11 – ARCHA+, Prague – Czech Republic
22/11 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest – Hungary
24/11 – Kaufleuten, Zurich – Switzerland
26/11 – den Atelier, Luxembourg City – Luxembourg
29/11 – Store Vega, Copenhagen – Denmark
01/12 – Parkteatret, Oslo – Norway
02/12 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm – Sweden