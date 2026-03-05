Arlo Parks Returns With A New Album And International Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning artist Arlo Parks has announced plans for a major international tour in support of their forthcoming album, which is due on April 3.

The tour kicks off at The Howard Theatre on August 29, followed by a run of headlining shows in the U.S. and Canada—including performances in Austin, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago—before wrapping at the Knockdown Center in New York City on October 1.

Arlo Parks then crosses the pond for a run of U.K. and European dates, starting at Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre on October 17 and winding up at Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm on February 12.

Parks is also slated to provide support for David Byrne in Ireland on June 7 and is lined up for a series of intimate U.K. record store shows to celebrate the album’s release.

Presales for the tour kick off the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts March 13.

RECORD STORE DATES + FESTIVALS

2nd April – Rough Trade x fabric, London – SOLD OUT

4th April – Crash x Wardrobe, Leeds – SOLD OUT

6th April – Rough Trade Nottingham x Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

7th April – Rough Trade East, London – SOLD OUT

8th April – Banquet x Circuit, London – SOLD OUT

9th April – Resident x CHALK, Brighton – SOLD OUT

11th April – Truck x O2 Academy, Oxford – SOLD OUT

12th April – Vinilo x The 1865, Southampton – SOLD OUT

7th June – St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland (David Byrne support)

24th July – Yuzuwa, Japan (Fuji Rock Festival)

GLOBAL HEADLINE TOUR

29/08 – The Howard Theatre, Washington, DC – USA

31/08 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA – USA

01/09 – Royale, Boston, MA – USA

03/09 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC – Canada

04/09 – HISTORY, Toronto, ON – Canada

05/09 – Lincoln Factory, Detroit, MI – USA

09/09 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX – USA

10/09 – Mohawk, Austin, TX – USA

14/09 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA – USA

15/09 – Pappy & Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA – USA

18/09 – The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA – USA

19/09 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA – USA

21/09 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA – USA

22/09 – Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC – Canada

23/09 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – USA

25/09 – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT – USA

26/09 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO – USA

29/09 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – USA

01/10 – Knockdown Center, Queens, NY – USA

17/10 – The Ambassador Theatre, Dublin – Ireland

20/10 – O2 Academy Brixton, London – UK

24/10 – Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow – UK

25/10 – The Prospect Building, Bristol – UK

26/10 – Albert Hall, Manchester – UK

28/10 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht – Netherlands

30/10 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – Germany

31/10 – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin – Germany

03/11 – Cirque Royal, Brussels – Belgium

08/11 – La Gaite Lyrique, Paris – France

10/11 – La Riviera, Madrid – Spain

11/11 – Lisboa ao Vivo, Lisbon – Portugal

13/11 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – Spain

16/11 – Muffathalle, Munich – Germany

18/11 – Palladium, Warsaw – Poland

19/11 – Arena Wien, Vienna – Austria

21/11 – ARCHA+, Prague – Czech Republic

22/11 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest – Hungary

24/11 – Kaufleuten, Zurich – Switzerland

26/11 – den Atelier, Luxembourg City – Luxembourg

29/11 – Store Vega, Copenhagen – Denmark

01/12 – Parkteatret, Oslo – Norway

02/12 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm – Sweden