Britney Spears Arrested In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former pop icon Britney Spears was briefly arrested on allegations of driving under the influence on Wednesday night.

Booking information revealed Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 9:30 PM on Wednesday night and booked into Ventura County Jail before she was released early Thursday morning.

While the booking report did not specify what Spears was arrested for, TMZ reported that she was reported to be driving erratically by a 911 caller shortly before her arrest

A rep for Spears told CNN: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.