Charlie Puth Becomes Chief Music Officer At Moises AI

(Hypebot) — Moises, the music creation platform with a community of more than 70 million users, has appointed Charlie Puth as its new Chief Music Officer.

In the newly created role, Puth will help steer the company’s creative vision and influence the evolution of its product tools — offering insight from the perspective of an active recording and touring artist.

His involvement reflects Moises’ continued focus on building technology that supports how musicians actually write, rehearse, and produce music in real life. Built specifically with creators in mind, Moises offers tools that allow users to separate vocals and instruments from recordings, detect chords and song structures, and experiment with alternate arrangements.

The app aims to make studio-level workflows more accessible, whether someone is practicing at home, preparing for a rehearsal, or developing ideas for a release.

Puth says the platform has long been part of his own process.

“I’ve been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends.” he said Puth. “It opens up possibilities that used to take hours or expensive studio setups, whether that’s isolating vocals to study technique or experimenting with arrangements in real time. AI, when done right, isn’t here to replace musicians. It’s here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life.”

Beyond his commercial success, Puth is widely recognized for his production skills and emphasis on musicianship. Here he will work closely with Moises’ team on artist-driven features and help ensure the platform continues to evolve in ways that align with real creative workflows.

Moises CEO Geraldo Ramos framed the appointment as part of a broader philosophy about technology’s role in music-making.

Moises CEO Geraldo Ramos.

For Ramos, “musicianship has always evolved alongside technology, and AI represents the next chapter in that story. It’s about AI amplifying what makes human creativity irreplaceable: intuition, emotion, and artistic vision.”

To mark the partnership, Moises and Puth are launching a worldwide remix initiative connected to the Big Game, where Puth recently performed the national anthem. The Moises Jam Session invites artists and fans to create a remix or cover of his latest single, “Beat Yourself Up.”

Participants can access the song’s individual stems — including separated vocals and instrumental tracks — directly inside the Moises app. Puth will personally choose the winning entries. Finalists and winners will receive a combined $100,000 in cash and prizes, autographed merchandise, and the opportunity to attend a backstage meet-and-greet at Puth’s May 29 show at Madison Square Garden.

With Puth stepping into a leadership role and a high-profile remix challenge underway, Moises is positioning itself as both a creative utility and a collaborative space — built around the idea that technology works best when it enhances, rather than replaces, the human spark behind the music.

Selected by Apple as the 2024 iPad App of the Year and a 2025 Apple Design Awards finalist, Moises is the creative suite for the modern musician. The platform uses AI-powered tools to support music practice, performance, and creation, helping artists learn, experiment, and develop ideas more efficiently.

