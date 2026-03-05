DWP Reveals The Lineup For Aftershock ’26

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrirtyAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents has detailed the full musical lineup for the 14th annual Aftershock festival as it returns to Sacramento’s Discovery Park from October 1–4.

Headliners announced for this year’s edition include My Chemical Romance, The Offspring, Sublime, Limp Bizkit, Wu-Tang Clan, Pierce The Veil, Tool, and Queens of the Stone Age.

“This year’s Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival. We’ve brought together metal, punk, emo, and nu-metal to create a lineup that’s raw, youthful, and unapologetic,” said DWP founder Danny Wimmer. “With Tool anchoring the weekend and Pierce The Veil making their headlining debut, we’re breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be. And after years of fan requests, we’re finally introducing camping, giving fans the chance to fully immerse themselves in the weekend. This is a new era for Aftershock, and Sacramento is about to feel it.”

Along with the music, the festival will feature fan-favorite onsite experiences such as the Tremors Dive Bar, featuring all-day music and air conditioning, and the Aftershock x Jungle Bird Tiki Bar, providing a climate-controlled tropical retreat.

New for 2026 is the Cantina del Diablo, which will serve tequila drinks and Mexican-style street food, and the Overtime Sports Bar, allowing fans to keep up with their favorite sporting events during the festival weekend.

Aftershock organizers also announced official RV and Car + Tent camping at nearby Cal Expo, along with hotel packages through select local hospitality providers.

“Aftershock continues to be a seminal moment for Sacramento, not just for the fans, but for the people who live and work here every day,” said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. “The festival brings thousands of people to our city for four incredible days, generating more than $39 million in economic impact. Those dollars translate into critical support for our business community and civic partners. Maybe the best part is that Aftershock fans are often discovering Sacramento while they’re here and are making their experience synonymous with the city. We’re grateful for our partnership with DWP and can’t wait to welcome everyone back later this fall.”

All details on festival passes, including hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found here.

The full music lineup for Aftershock 2026 is as follows (subject to change):

My Chemical Romance, TOOL, Limp Bizkit, Pierce The Veil, $UICIDEBOY$, Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, A Day To Remember, Wu-Tang Clan, Sublime, Danny Elfman, BABYMETAL, Circa Survive, Public Enemy, AFI, The Used, Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Slaughter To Prevail, The Pretty Reckless, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, Coheed and Cambria, Hot Mulligan, Sleeping With Sirens, DOWN, Dethklok, Three 6 Mafia, Black Label Society, Chiodos, Highly Suspect, Nothing More, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Cavalera, Killswitch Engage, Zakk Sabbath, Insane Clown Posse, Kublai Khan TX, New Found Glory, Wolfmother, Wage War, Underoath, Theory of a Deadman, Mayday Parade, Alexisonfire, Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH – 30 Years of Madness, Coal Chamber, Suicidal Tendencies, Starset, Sevendust, La Dispute, The Starting Line, DRAIN, The Wonder Years, The Ghost Inside, Paleface Swiss, The Home Team, We The Kings, P.O.D., Thursday, From Ashes To New, Sleep Theory, L.S. Dunes, Lit, Cradle of Filth, From First To Last, President, Apocalyptica, Atreyu, Finch, Hawthorne Heights, Set It Off, Corrosion of Conformity, Kylesa, Saosin, Buckethead, Helmet, Filter, Soulfly, Blessthefall, The Devil Wears Prada, Senses Fail, Melvins, Municipal Waste, Alissa White-Gluz, Counterparts, Oleander, Spite, After The Burial, Toadies, Finger Eleven, Drowning Pool, The Black Dahlia Murder, Armor For Sleep, Horse The Band, Holding Absence, HAYWIRE, Bodysnatcher, Escape The Fate, The Acacia Strain, Jutes, ivri, Free Throw, Caskets, Haarper, PeelingFlesh, Pentagram, Cro-Mags, Holywatr, Alesana, Stick To Your Guns, Hail The Sun, I See Stars, The Union Underground, The Word Alive, Wind Walkers, Nekrogoblikon, Emery, The Fall of Troy, Drop Dead, Gorgeous, Gideon, Red, Ill Niño, Ünloco, Fear, And Loathing in Las Vegas, CKY, Psychostick, Austin Carlile: The Original Voice of Of Mice & Men, Codefendants, The Pretty Wild, Rivers of Nihil, Brujeria, Emarosa, I Set My Friends On Fire, Silly Goose, LEAP, The Violent Hour, Ladrones, Eyes Set To Kill, vianova, Doobie, and a mystery guest to be announced.