Sync Music Global Pacts With Kobalt

From left to right: Avelino, Sync Music; Kenny McGoff, Kobalt; Roland Ashitey and Gautier Mukuna, Sync Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The U.K.-based independent music publisher Sync Music Global has signed a major new partnership with Kobalt.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kobalt will provide worldwide sub publishing and administration for Sync Music Global’s catalogue and roster of songwriters and producers.

The deal also includes a joint venture that will see the two music publishers collaborate on future writer signings while facilitating Sync Music Global’s growth in new creative markets.

Founded by UK rapper Avelino, and music executives Gautier Mukuna and Rowland Ashitey, Sync Music Global has buiilt a reputation for signing influential writers, producers, and artists and helping them transition from underground music scenes to international audiences.

The music publisher’s client roster includes Avelino, Blanco, Black Sherif, One Acen, JB Scofield, Kyile Evans, and many more.

“Sync Music has consistently demonstrated its ability to discover and develop groundbreaking talent from the underground scene,” said Avelino, Mukuna and Ashitey.

“Our partnership with Kobalt allows us to scale that mission globally, ensuring writers’ rights are protected, royalties are efficiently collected, and music reaches the widest possible audience. Many writers and producers—especially in our scene— are still unaware of the sync opportunities and royalties available to them, and this partnership helps us change that.”

“The team at Sync Music has established themselves as a major player in music publishing, and we are thrilled to bring them into the Kobalt family,” said Kenny McGoff, Head of Creative UK & GSa for Kobalt.