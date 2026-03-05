The Neal Agency Signs Will Terry for Booking

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Boutique agency, The Neal Agency (TNA), is expanding their roster with the signing of country singer/songwriter Will Terry for booking. The news comes as the 21 year old from Rome, Georgia prepares to enter the studio to record new music with producer Will Bundy.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to be working with The Neal Agency,” Terry shares. “Brian and Haley felt like my people from the first time we met. I can’t wait to get to work with them by my side.”

“Will brings a big vibe to any room he’s in, and an even bigger vibe to the stage,” remarks TNA Agent, Brian Carothers. “He’s sitting on a mountain of great songs yet to be heard. Haley, the entire TNA team and I are thrilled to be on board and are excited for what’s ahead.”

Terry has opened for artists including Tyler Farr, Jon Langston and Chayce Beckham at his hometown venue, Peaches, and most recently performed at Whiskey Jam. His recent single “Hell and This Point” was featured on Spotify’s Coming Up Country and Fresh Finds Country, and earned the cover of the Fresh Finds Country playlist.

Terry is managed by TRACK mgmt, represented by TNA, and published by RX Songs / 7 Hills Music.

