Tribute To The Gatlin Brothers Sells Out Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – A capacity crowd gathered Monday night (February 23) at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to celebrate the enduring legacy of The Gatlin Brothers — Larry, Steve and Rudy — in a moving tribute concert that brought together generations of country and gospel greats under one roof.

Titled A 70th Anniversary Salute to The Gatlin Brothers, the evening honored the trio’s remarkable seven-decade career with heartfelt performances, standing ovations and emotional reflections from peers and friends whose own careers have been shaped by the Gatlins’ unmistakable harmonies and songwriting.

The evening opened with a touching series of pre-recorded video tributes from friends and admirers across the entertainment world, including Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Billy Bob Thornton, Pam Tillis, Ray Stevens, Bill Anderson, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner and Diamond Rio, among others. Each shared personal stories and heartfelt gratitude, setting the tone for an emotional evening that celebrated not only the brothers’ musical accomplishments but the deep relationships they have cultivated throughout their career.

Throughout the night, The Gatlin Brothers were joined on stage by a parade of artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, The Frontmen, Vince Gill, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, Rhonda Vincent, Steven Curtis Chapman, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, Gaither Vocal Band, Mae Estes, Billy Dean, Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter, Ana Cristina Cash, Riders in the Sky, Jason Crabb, Jamie O’Neal, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Linda Davis and Mandy Barnett with special appearances by Gary Sinise, Nancy Jones, and Grand Ole Opry Senior VP / Executive Producer Dan Rogers. Additionally, Larry’s son Joshua Cash Gatlin spoke on the legacy of his father and his uncles. The acclaimed Nashville-based band Sixwire served as the evening’s backing band, seamlessly supporting each collaboration and tribute performance. The event was hosted by 650AM WSM personalities Bill Cody, Charlie Mattos, Kelly Sutton and Mike Terry.

Timeless hits including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” and “Broken Lady” were celebrated with fresh interpretations and harmonies, underscoring the lasting influence of the trio’s catalog.

In one of the evening’s most poignant moments, Larry, Steve and Rudy shared that the celebration would also mark the beginning of their farewell chapter, officially announcing plans for a final tour together. The brothers revealed that the upcoming run of dates will give fans across the country one last opportunity to experience the harmonies that have defined their storied career, promising a heartfelt sendoff that honors both their faith and the loyal audiences who have supported them for generations.

As the evening drew to a close, Larry, Steve and Rudy took the stage together to express their gratitude to fans, fellow artists and industry supporters for decades of unwavering support — a moment that brought the Ryman audience to its feet in a thunderous standing ovation.

The tribute served not only as a celebration of past achievements, but as a testament to The Gatlin Brothers’ continuing impact on country music.