Bedrock, Rock Entertainment Group, And Live Nation Reveal Plans For A New Waterfront Amphitheater For Cleveland

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — Bedrock and Rock Entertainment Group have announced plans for a new amphitheater as part of Cleveland’s mixed-use development, The Riverfront.

Located adjacent to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, the 6,200-capacity amphitheater will host a range of live performances, from local and regional artists to nationally recognized touring acts. It will be the city’s first major new live music venue in more than two decades.

The venue will be operated by Live Nation. The promoter’s in-house design and development studio will support Bedrock and local architecture firm DLR Group in developing the facility.

“This outdoor amphitheater on the Cuyahoga River will be a dynamic community gathering place and a strategic investment in downtown Cleveland’s growing experience-driven economy,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group CEO, who oversees Bedrock’s strategic direction in Cleveland. “In partnership with global powerhouse Live Nation, we will deliver a new premier venue that draws visitors, vitality, and economic development to the urban core and continues our transformation of the riverfront into an active, energized destination.”

“Cleveland has always been one of America’s great music cities, and this amphitheater is about raising the bar to match that legacy,” said Live Nation Ohio Market President Michael Belkin. “By creating a modern, leading outdoor venue on the riverfront, we’re giving artists another reason to play Cleveland and giving fans more of the shows they want close to home. This investment not only honors the city’s rock ‘n’ roll roots, it positions Cleveland to compete with other regional markets for the biggest tours in the country.”