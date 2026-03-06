BREAKING NEWS: Lucy Dickins Exits WME

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Lucy Dickins, one of the most influential executives in the global live music business, is leaving WME, according to an internal memo circulated to staff on Friday and obtained by multiple industry publications.

Dickins has served as global head of contemporary music and touring since 2022, overseeing WME’s live music operations across the U.S., U.K., and international markets. The memo, sent by WME co‑chairman Christian Muirhead, did not specify a reason for her departure, and company representatives declined to comment further.

According to the memo, Kirk Sommer will continue to lead WME’s contemporary music division following Dickins’ exit.

Dickins joined WME in 2019 after more than two decades at London‑based International Booking Talent (ITB), the agency founded by her father, Barry Dickins, and Rod MacSween. She initially ran WME’s U.K. office before relocating to Los Angeles and assuming global leadership during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

When she was elevated to global head in 2022, Dickins became the first woman to lead a major talent agency’s contemporary music division, a milestone frequently cited across the industry.

During her tenure, Dickins was credited with guiding WME through the pandemic shutdown, restructuring touring strategies, and leading major artist signings as live music rebounded. In the memo, Muirhead praised her leadership during what he called “one of the most disruptive periods in the live music business.”

Dickins’ client relationships have included top‑tier touring acts such as Adele, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and others, according to industry reports.

Sources cited by HITS Daily Double and Variety indicate that Dickins’ contract had concluded and was not renewed, though no official announcement has been made regarding her next move. Some trade reports speculate she could be headed to a rival agency, but no deal has been confirmed.

Dickins comes from a prominent British music industry family. Her grandfather, Percy Dickins, helped launch NME; her uncle, Rob Dickins, previously led Warner Music U.K.; and her brother, Jonathan Dickins, manages Adele.

WME indicated that additional updates on the structure of its music division would be shared internally at a later date. This remains a developing story.