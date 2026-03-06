Citizens Live At The Wylie On Track To Debut In Pittsburgh This Year

A rendering of Citizens Live at the Wylie

PITTSBURGH, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Citizens Live at the Wylie, a new live music venue in the works for Pittsburgh, gave fans a first look at the space on Thursday with a series of renderings and videos.

Located in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District, the 98,500-square-foot, 4,000-seat entertainment venue will feature space for both seated and standing shows, hosting between 80 and 100 events per year.

Developers shared several of the distinctive features planned for the venue, including a vintage photo booth and a dedicated gallery wall paying homage to the noted Pittsburgh photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris.

The developers also teased the Vinyl Room, billed as a “premium listening room” with a collection of vintage records—both on the walls and in rotation—paying tribute to the influence of the city’s music scene.

Also showcased was an inverted mirrored piano that will be suspended as the centerpiece of the main lobby bar. The installation draws inspiration from The Crawford Grill, a longtime Pittsburgh staple that hosted live music during the neighborhood’s historical heyday.

The venue was developed by Live Nation New England and Crossroads Presents in partnership with naming sponsors Citizens Bank.

Citizens Live at the Wylie is slated to open in the fall of 2026.

Check out the new teaser video here: