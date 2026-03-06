Ground Control Touring Adds Agent Tommy Alexander

NASHVILLE (vip-booking) – US-based independent booking agency Ground Control Touring has appointed Nashville-based agent Tommy Alexander, further strengthening the company’s presence in the US music hub.

Alexander joins the agency from Wasserman Music and brings with him a roster of Americana and folk-oriented artists, including Willi Carlisle, Anna Tivel, Jeffrey Martin, Kassi Valazza and Theo Lawrence, alongside Hudson Freeman, Robert Lester Folsom, Willa Mae, Lily Seabird, Humbird and Jordan Smart.

Alexander began working as an agent in 2018 after starting his career as a talent buyer. He later launched his own agency before moving to Wasserman Music, where he most recently worked as a booking agent.

At Ground Control Touring, Alexander will be based in Nashville and work alongside the agency’s Head of Festivals, Keith Richards.

Founded more than 25 years ago, Ground Control Touring operates offices in New York and Los Angeles and represents more than 600 artists. The agency’s roster includes acts such as Sonic Youth, Bright Eyes, Kurt Vile, Belle and Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast and Waxahatchee.