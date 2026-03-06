Keith Dowdican Named COO At Detroit’s 313 Presents

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live events and venue management company 313 Presents announced the promotion of Keith Dowdican to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

In his new capacity, Dowdican will lead operations across the organization, collaborating with leadership in Finance, Revenue, Booking, Production, Strategy, Marketing, and Human Resources.

Dowdican has been a part of the 313 Presents team since its launch and most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration.

“I’m honored to accept the COO role and continue advancing the foundation we’ve established at 313 Presents,” said Dowdican. “Our role in providing access to the best in live entertainment is incredibly fulfilling, and I’m excited to work with the team to guide our strategic direction as we shape the future of our business.”