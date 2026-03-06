ShipRocked 2026 Delivers Another Epic Week Of Rock At Sea

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – CelebrityAccess was onboard to capture the action as ShipRocked returned for its 16th sailing, bringing fans and artists together for a week of music, community, and unforgettable moments on the high seas.

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked 2026 took place January 25–31 aboard Carnival Horizon, departing from Miami and sailing to the Bahamas with stops at Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key (Grand Bahama), and Nassau before returning to Florida.

Now firmly established as one of the most unique live music experiences anywhere in the world, ShipRocked blends the energy of a multi-day rock festival with the atmosphere of a vacation at sea. Multiple stages across the ship host performances throughout the day and night, from large outdoor pool-deck concerts to intimate late-night shows in the ship’s venues.

The 2026 lineup featured an impressive mix of established rock acts and rising artists including Halestorm, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, From Ashes To New, Kittie, ’68, Archetypes Collide, Aurorawave, Dead Poet Society, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd’s Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36, along with the always-anticipated all-star band The Stowaways.

Part of what makes ShipRocked special is the accessibility between fans and artists. Whether it’s band-hosted activities, themed nights, meet-and-greets, or simply running into musicians around the ship, the cruise creates an environment where the sense of community around rock music truly comes alive.

From early day shows on the pool deck to late-night performances that stretch into the early morning hours, ShipRocked delivered another high-energy week packed with music, fan interaction, and unforgettable moments.

For those who sailed ShipRocked 2026 relive it NOW! Or those who want to feel the experience through the lens of Laura L. Rode/CelebrityAccess –

THIS IS A MUST WATCH! Sit back – make full screen and crank up the volume and ride this 2026 ShipRocked recap!

Looking Ahead: ShipRocked 2027

Following the success of the 2026 sailing, ShipRocked 2027 is already on the horizon (literally lol – the Carnival Horizon). The 17th edition of the cruise is scheduled to sail January 24–30, 2027, once again departing from Miami aboard Carnival Horizon.

Next year’s voyage will sail through the Caribbean with stops in Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico, giving ShipRockers the chance to experience both tropical beaches and high-energy performances throughout the journey. From the emerald paradise of Mahogany Bay in Roatan to the sun-drenched shores of Cozumel, the cruise promises another unforgettable blend of travel and live music.

As ShipRocked continues to grow, the 2027 sailing promises to once again deliver what the event has become known for — a week of music, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments at sea.