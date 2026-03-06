Special CelebrityAccess Feature: ShipRocked 2026 Recap! (adjust your volume accordingly 🙂 ENJOY!)

- Home
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Mar
08
2026
|
A&R Music Bar / A&R Bar / A and R Music Bar / A and R Bar
|
Mar
13
2026
|
Big Night Live
|
Mar
13
2026
|
Phil Long Music Hall
|
Mar
17
2026
|
Palacio Vistalegre
|
Mar
19
2026
|
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
VITALSIGNS
1140TOTAL THIS YEAR
146TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Public Relations
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
-
Anniversary Group
Stolen Jars - Tom Konitzer (North America)
-
BEATSIDE. Bookings
ATÉ - Genny Mosca (Worldwide)
Deborah De Luca - Genny Mosca (Worldwide)
Enzo Siragusa (Italy)
Marsolo (Italy)
-
Clockwork Artists
Longeez - Austin Brocklesby
-
1916 Enterprises
Alexander Stewart - Ruchir Mohan & Jonathan Gordon
Her blood - Ruchir Mohan & Jonathan Gordon
QKReign - Ruchir Mohan & Jonathan Gordon
-
Chiverin
Elder Island - Aled Chivers
-
Crush Music
-
Culture Management
The String Revolution - Damon Vonn
-
507 Publishing
-
Anotherland
-
EMPIRE
-
Enhanced Music Publishing
-
JWA Media
Sarah Harralson - Jason W. Ashcraft
-
A24 Music
-
Anotherland (Label)
-
-
ATO Records
-
Independent
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
Save My Love
Kygo
|
2
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
3
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
4
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
5
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
6
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
7
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
8
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
