StubHub Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub Holdings, Inc. (StubHub or the “Company”), a leading global ticketing marketplace for live events, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company also posted a letter to shareholders and an earnings presentation on the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.stubhub.com.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Gross Merchandise Sales (“GMS”)1 of $9.2 billion, up 6% year-over-year with underlying growth of 18%, excluding the prior-year impact of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour.

Revenue of $1.7 billion, equal to 19% of GMS.

Net loss of $1.9 billion, inclusive of a one-time stock-based compensation charge of $1.4 billion related to the Company’s public listing, non-recurring, non-cash valuation allowance expense of $479 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $232 million, representing a 13% margin, while strategically investing in growth initiatives.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $193 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Free Cash Flow1 of $158 million, including $140 million of interest expense, representing 68% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA.

Strengthened balance sheet with approximately $900 million in debt reduction.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Gross Merchandise Sales (“GMS”)1 of $2.3 billion, with underlying growth of 6% excluding the prior-year impact of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour.

Revenue of $449 million equal to 19% of GMS.

Net loss of $535 million inclusive of $479 million of non-recurring, non-cash valuation allowance expense.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $63 million, representing a 14% margin.

Paid down $150 million of USD term loan principal.

Eric Baker, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of StubHub, commented, “In 2025, we achieved several significant milestones: delivering strong marketplace growth, maintaining our best-in-class financial profile with healthy margins and strong cash flow conversion, and significantly strengthening our balance sheet. These achievements position us exceptionally well for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Baker continued, “2025 reinforced that StubHub’s mission remains as relevant as ever – democratizing access to live experiences and creating transparency in the ticket marketplace. Our disciplined and strategic approach of investments in both our core resale business and new TAM opportunities positions us to deliver sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders. We’ve built meaningful partnerships with premier venues and teams, expanded our global footprint, and continued investing in technology that enhances the fan experience. Our full-year performance validates our long-term strategy and the substantial value we’re creating for fans, partners, and shareholders alike.”