The When We Were Young Fest Announces A Pause For 2026

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the When We Were Young festival announced that the event will be on hiatus for 2026, but confirmed it will return the following year.

“The songs, the memories, the moments — none of it exists without you. After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, we’ve decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before,” organizers announced on the festival’s website. “When We Were Young Festival will return to Las Vegas in October 2027.”

The two-day festival made its debut in Los Angeles in 2017 before taking a multi-year break. It returned to Las Vegas in 2022 and has been held annually since.

The 2025 edition of the festival featured headliners Blink-182 and Panic! At The Disco, along with performances from Beartooth, Alexisonfire, Avril Lavigne, The Gaslight Anthem, All Time Low, Ice Nine Kills, and more.