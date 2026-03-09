Wasserman Rebrands As The·Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman, the prominent sports and talent agency, has officially rebranded itself as THE·TEAM.

“To our partners, team members, friends, and community: thank you. While our dedication to the service of our clients remains unchanged, we have a new name. We’d like to reintroduce you to THE·TEAM,” the agency announced on Monday. The rebranding includes a new official website and an updated logo reflecting the name change.

The decision to rebrand follows the exit of company founder Casey Wasserman. His departure came after the release of Department of Justice documents revealed an email correspondence with convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. These revelations led to the defection of several high-profile clients, including Chappell Roan, Dropkick Murphys, Sylvan Esso, and Abby Wambach, among others.

In response to the controversy, Wasserman stated that he “deeply regrets” his association with Maxwell. He confirmed he would be stepping back from the agency’s day-to-day operations as the firm begins the process of a formal sale.