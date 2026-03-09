Boston Frontman Tommy DeCarlo Dead At 60

CHARLOTTE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Tommy DeCarlo, lead vocalist for the iconic rock band Boston, passed away on March 9th, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was 60 years old.

News of his passing was shared by his family on social media following a cancer diagnosis last fall. In a heartfelt statement, his family said:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.”

Born and raised in upstate New York, DeCarlo was a lifelong fan of Boston. In the early days of the internet, he gained attention by sharing covers of the band’s music on social media.

Following the untimely death of the band’s original lead singer, Brad Delp, in 2007, DeCarlo’s talent led to his selection as the new frontman. He served as the band’s lead or co-vocalist for nearly two decades, touring the world and keeping the band’s classic sound alive for a new generation of fans.

Beyond his work with Boston, DeCarlo co-founded the band DeCarlo with his son, Tommy DeCarlo Jr., in 2012. The father-son duo released their debut album in early 2020, and recently completed a tour of the U.S. and Canada.1