‘Country Joe’ McDonald, Dead At 86

BERKELEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Joseph Allen “Country Joe” McDonald, the singer-songwriter best known as the frontman of the psychedelic rock band Country Joe & The Fish, has died at the age of 84.

News of his passing was shared on his official social media page with a message commending his soul to the creator and referencing the “ship of the sun” drawn by the grateful dead. While an official cause of death was not immediately disclosed, reports indicate that the musician died following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born and raised in California, McDonald was the lead singer and co-founder of the 1960s psychedelic folk-rock group Country Joe and the Fish. He authored some of the band’s most significant works, including the Vietnam War protest anthem “I Feel Like I’m Fixin’ to Die Rag.” The group famously appeared at the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival in 1969, where McDonald also performed an iconic solo set featuring “The Fish Cheer,” a moment that became a permanent fixture of the era’s cultural zeitgeist.

Following his time with the band, McDonald embarked on a prolific solo career, releasing more than 30 studio and live albums. His discography includes notable releases such as 1974’s Country Joe and 2012’s Time Flies By. Throughout his life, he remained deeply active in political activism, advocating for the peace movement and consistently supporting various veterans groups.

In 2019, he told Rolling Stone Magazine that he had retired and enjoying life outside of the spotlight.

“I’m retired now,” he told the publication. “I’ve been dabbling with being retired for a couple years and now I’m just watching the grandkids, staying home and getting to know my neighbors.”