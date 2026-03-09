Live Nation and DOJ Reach Settlement, States Vow To Continue

NEW YORK (Hypebot) — The high-stakes antitrust battle that threatened to dismantle the world’s largest live entertainment entity has reached a dramatic conclusion. According to multiple sources, Live Nation Entertainment and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement just one week into their federal trial in Manhattan.

STATES TO CONTINUE: According to reports from inside the courtroom Monday, Florida, Louisiana and Indiana are among states expressing concerns with the settlement. New York, California and the District of Columbia are among those saying they will continue to litigate the case.

“My attorney general colleagues and I have a strong case against Live Nation, and we will continue our lawsuit to protect consumers and restore fair competition to the live entertainment industry,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement following news of the settlement. “We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation’s monopoly.”

The states that want to continue the litigation are asking for time to prepare and some are calling for a mistrial. The Judge appears inclined to continue the trial next Monday March 16th.

Live Nation CEO ordered to appear Tuesday: A binding outline of the settlement was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino on March 5. Omeed Assefi, the acting assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division and the executive met that day to negotiate the final terms, according to NBC News.

Questioning why the trial still went ahead last week, the judge has called for Rapino to appear before the court at 8:30 AM on Tuesday March 10th.

The trial has concluded for today and will resume Tuesday morning. Pointedly, the judge did not dismiss the jury.

REMINDER: The judge still needs to sign off on any settlement.

Stay tuned for more developments.

What’s In The Live Nation Settlement?

While the “breakup” some critics called for is off the table, the settlement introduces structural shifts that will ripple across the live music industry.

A Justice Department official told the WSJ that the settlement will provide relief to consumers and competing businesses faster than going through a lengthy trial.

Key Terms

The deal, expected to be formally announced later today, centers on increasing competition and curbing Live Nation’s alleged monopolistic grip on the market.

Key highlights according to multiple sources include:

No Divestiture of Ticketmaster: In a major win for Live Nation, the company will retain its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, avoiding the forced “breakup” that was a central goal of the original 2024 lawsuit.

$200 Million in Damages: Live Nation will pay $280 million to settle claims with the participating states.

Open Ticketing Platform: Ticketmaster will be required to open parts of its technology to rival ticketing companies, allowing third-party sellers to list tickets directly through the platform.

Ending Exclusivity: New limits will be placed on the long-term, exclusive contracts Ticketmaster uses to lock venues into its ecosystem. Contracts will be limited to 4 years and allow venues to allocate a portion of their tickets to competing platforms.

Venue Divestiture: The agreement reportedly requires Live Nation to divest more than 10 amphitheaters and includes a cap on service fees at its remaining outdoor venues.

Some States Have Not Agreed To Settle

So far about 10 states of the 39 states involved in the lawsuit have agreed to the the settlement, a source told the WSJ.

Some others state attorneys general are unlikely to settle and will continue to litigate. New York Attorney General Letitia James said last month that she would continue the case “regardless of the path that the Department of Justice takes.” A Justice Department reportedly told the paper that the deal will provide relief to consumers and others faster than going through trial.

Why It Matters for the Industry

For years, the “flywheel” model – where Live Nation controls the artist, the promoter, the venue, and the ticketing – has been under fire. While this settlement doesn’t dismantle the wheel, it significantly greases the gears for competitors.

By forcing Ticketmaster to open its tech and limiting exclusivity, the DOJ is betting that interoperability will do what a forced sale couldn’t: lower the barriers to entry for smaller ticketing firms and, eventually, lower fees for fans.

“This will revolutionize the ticketing marketplace,” a source told Politico. “These are innovative technological solutions to a very difficult problem with prying open the marketplace.”

Hypebot’s Bottom Line

The settlement brings an end to a period of intense legal uncertainty that has loomed over Live Nation’s stock price and long-term strategy. With the trial effectively paused for participating states, Live Nation can now refocus on its record-breaking 2026 tour season, albeit under the watchful eye of federal monitors.

But the industry remains skeptical. Whether these “structural changes” actually mean better access for independent promoters remains to be seen. They will almost certainly not lower ticket prices, at least in the short term.