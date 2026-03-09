Lucy Dickins Joins CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced the hire of prominent music industry executive Lucy Dickins, who will officially join the agency in mid-April.

Dickins, who is based in Los Angeles, will join CAA as part of the agency’s Managing Director committee and will also continue to work with music clients, the agency said.

“Lucy is a tremendous business leader and exceptional agent, with a deep understanding of talent and what it takes to help them realize their most ambitious goals,” said CAA Co-Chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd. “She’s a dynamic, thoughtful and hands-on leader with invaluable global management experience, creativity, and strategic insight. We look forward to working with her across all divisions of our company.”

Dickins most recently served as Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring at WME, overseeing all aspects of the prominent talent agency’s contemporary music and touring business.

She began her career in the label world before she joined her father Barry Dickins’ International Talent Booking (ITB) agency in 1999. She joined WME in 2019 and relocated to the U.S. in 2022 when she was appointed to the role of Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring.

“I’m really excited to be joining CAA,” said Dickins. “I’ve long admired the vision and leadership of the company and the incredible team behind it. What matters most to me is the opportunity to continue building deep creative partnerships with artists and helping them realize their ambitions on a global stage.”