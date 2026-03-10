DWP Opens A New Office In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Danny Wimmer Presents, the independent festival and concert promoter, announced an expansion into Nashville with the opening of a new office in downtown Music City.

“Nashville offers an incredible quality of life that makes it a natural home for our growing team. As DWP has experienced significant growth over the past five years, expanding into a new office in Music City is a strategic step that supports our long-term vision and continued momentum,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of DWP.

“From affordability and accessibility to the depth of entertainment and culture, it’s a place where people can build meaningful careers and fulfilling lives. We’re already seeing strong interest from top talent, strengthening our ability to recruit, retain, and scale for the future.”

The new office will be led by Boone Vires (SVP, Marketing), Jake Miller (Head of Content & Creative), and Haley Baca (Director of Administration) abd serve as a hub for DWP’s marketing, creative, and administrative operations.

“Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in the world for live music — every genre, every generation, and every creative voice is represented here. It’s a place that lives and breathes music, and that energy perfectly matches who we are at our core,” says Chamie McCurry, GM and CMO of DWP. “With marketing and creativity at the heart of our company, building a strong presence in Music City allows us to stay close to emerging talent, collaborate with the best in the industry, and continue creating experiences that truly connect with fans.”