Judge Tells States To Negotiate With Live Nation

(Hypebot) — On Tuesday, US District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered dissenting states to participate in new talks with Live Nation Entertainment to try to resolve claims the company illegally monopolizes the live event industry.

The move came after 27 stats and Washington, DC declined to sign on to a surprise Live Nation and Department Of Justice settlement announced on Monday.

The judge also declined to rule on the states request for a mistrial and said that if no settlement is reached, a jury trial in the case may continue next week. The states had asked for a 60 delay to prepare.

