Lee Abrams: Can The Radio Experience Succeed In The New Era

Aside from legal standards and strategic foundations, creativity in radio should have no boundaries. Yet for decades, the industry has built walls around itself, mistaking formula for safety and imitation for innovation. To understand what is broken—and how to fix it—we need a new playbook. More importantly, we need the courage to use it.

Think of radio as a football team. The music mix acts as the defense, setting the tone, establishing rhythm, and holding the line against listener fatigue. The engaging content—the talk, the personality, the storytelling, the moments that matter—serves as the offense, driving engagement and stimulating both the mind and the ears. Features, promotions, and imaging are the special teams. You can have star players in each unit, but true, sustainable success only comes from the balance of these components working in perfect sync. When one unit dominates or another fails, the entire experience suffers.

Unfortunately, modern radio has lost sight of this balance. In the late 20th century, the industry mastered the art of catering to rating systems rather than connecting with communities. Programming was often crafted not to delight listeners, but to manipulate the methodology of Arbitron and later Nielsen. This focus on metrics became a dangerous distraction from what truly matters: the human being on the other side of the speaker. We became insular and self-congratulatory, revering industry standards and inside-baseball tactics that failed to resonate with the very audience we were trying to reach. We spoke in code, and then wondered why no one was listening.

This insularity bred what we call the “sheep factor.” When Howard Stern and Steve Dahl revolutionized “funny morning radio” in their respective markets, the response from corporate radio wasn’t to foster new, original personalities. Instead, every market felt compelled to replicate that specific success, usually with lackluster results. Program directors scrambled to find “the next Stern” without understanding that Stern succeeded because he was uniquely himself. This herd mentality stifles individuality at its root. If everyone uses the same slogans, adopts the same tone, plays the same hits, and chases the same trends, there is no room for differentiation. The result is bland, homogenized, fast-food radio that fills airtime but fails to nourish the audience’s desire for genuine connection. It is radio by committee, and it sounds exactly like that.

Worse, this generic approach often talks down to listeners. People despise being condescended to. Even those who might not consider themselves “intellectuals” can spot insincerity from a mile away. They resent being bombarded with mindless industry jargon, tired liners, and recycled bits that have no relevance to their lives. The foundational structure of radio—the concept of a curated music and entertainment flow—can still be effective. But the presentation desperately needs reinvention. We are currently delivering a 20th-century product to a 21st-century audience.

So, what does the path forward actually look like? It requires a serious overhaul of our collective mindset. The most detrimental belief in the industry right now is the assumption that radio is thriving creatively. It is not. There are islands of excellence, certainly, but the ocean is wide and troubled. Staying relevant in 2026 is incredibly challenging, yet many stations remain stuck in the operational and creative mindset of 1998. We are fighting today’s battles with yesterday’s weapons.

Effective programming must strike a delicate balance between art and science, between technical mechanics and genuine soul. We often get so caught up in the details of production—the exact compression, the precise timing, the voice tracking—that we overlook the essence of the message. Consistency is frequently overvalued in corporate meetings, while creative brilliance is underappreciated because it doesn’t fit neatly into a spreadsheet. We need to embrace what we might call “funky originality” over the same polished, plastic routine. Quality doesn’t equate to slickness, expense, or pretentiousness. A casual fan appreciates a great seat at a game, but sometimes the most enchanting view is from an unconventional angle. Sound production should transform flat audio into a vibrant, three-dimensional experience; just as color enhances vision, dynamic, thoughtful audio enriches listening.

Winning in this environment requires a specific formula: roughly 10% luck, 20% smarts, and 70% the relentless discipline of critically re-evaluating everything before taking action. It means asking the hard questions. Is this piece perfect? Can it improve? Does it meet a standard of brilliance, or just a standard of adequacy? Is it truly remarkable, or just familiar? Programming, content, and creativity should strike a balance between art, science, empathy, street smarts, and modern sensibilities. Lacking any one of these elements can be fatal. Empathy, in particular, is crucial—the ability to connect with listeners without bias, to understand their lives, their struggles, and their joys.

In the broader entertainment landscape, superficial trends rise quickly and burn out just as fast—like boy bands or viral fads—while smarter, more substantial content endures, like The Simpsons or a classic album. Exceptional ideas often struggle to launch because they don’t look like the ideas that came before them. Our mission, therefore, is to transform casual listeners into passionate fans. This requires moving beyond passive consumption to active engagement.

If we don’t actively pursue and present a fresh sound and aesthetic, we risk missing out on tremendous opportunities. Denial is our biggest enemy. It is comfortable, but it is fatal. If something isn’t working, we must have the courage to address it, tear it down, and rebuild. We all harbor some level of denial; the key is recognizing it before it recognizes us.

America has fallen behind in automobiles, in electronics, and now in media. We are far from the cutting edge, often caught up in cheap, disposable trends while the rest of the world innovates. However, the talent exists to spark a change—if we allow it. The creative people are still here. They are waiting for permission to be brilliant. We are the champions of quality, and we serve a crucial role in enhancing the auditory experience. The revival of radio’s respect and admiration is possible, though it likely won’t occur on FM or AM as we know them. It will happen where talent is allowed to breathe, where risk is rewarded, and where the sheep are left behind. It’s time to stop playing defense and start winning the game.