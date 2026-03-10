Loft Entertainment And OVG Reveal The Showcase Lineup For The 2026 Departure Festival + Conference

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group (OVG) have revealed the Music Showcase lineup for the 2026 edition of the Departure Festival + Conference, with more than 100 artists set to perform at the event.

Set for May 4–10, the festival’s live music component will take place at venues across downtown Toronto, providing a stage for the next breakthrough artists from Canada, the U.S., and beyond.

New for 2026, Departure introduces the Rising Sound Artists spotlight. This elite cohort—featuring Chloe Tang, Bianca Espino, Tyra Jutai, the neverminds, Cherrykim, and Kyle Wildfern—represents the vanguard of emerging talent. These six artists will receive high-impact exposure, including bespoke professional development, red-carpet moments, and exclusive industry mixers.

“Departure is about discovery and the raw energy of what’s next,” says Kevin Barton, Executive Producer. “This year’s submissions were world-class, and we are proud to provide a platform where these artists can thrive and connect with the industry leaders who can take them to the next level.”

Departure serves as a career accelerator. Beyond the performances, artists gain access to the Departure Conference, media training, and networking events. Partner Play MPE is also doubling down on talent by offering every 2026 Showcase Artist a complimentary Canadian radio campaign via Caster—the same tool used by industry titans.

DEPARTURE SHOWCASE ARTISTS LINEUP:

(*) Rising Sound Artists

• Abbi Woods

• activemirror

• Andie Therio

• Annabel Oreste

• Apacalda

• aRENYE

• Ark Identity

• Ash Molloy

• Avery Jane

• Bianca Espino *

• Blue Ridge Band

• Braden Lam

• Bradley Hale

• Cherrykim *

• Chloe Tang *

• Cinzia & The Eclipse

• Closeout

• CON the Artist

• Dayna Reid

• Emma Lamontagne

• Fox Revett

• Frank Mighty

• Gäelle

• Give My Remains To Broadway

• Gratuitous

• Hunter James

• iBXRHM

• Isla-Maria

• j ember

• Jackie Art

• Jay Glavany

• Jennarie

• Jess Reiss

• Jessica Sevier

• Joey Bird

• John Fellner

• Jr. Rhodes

• Kaeley Jade

• Kai Banks

• Kat Pereira

• Katie Mal

• Kiki Rowe

• KOTO?

• Kyle Wildfern *

• Laila

• Lex Leosis

• Lexxicon

• Living Room for Small

• Lockyer Boys

• Logan Levi

• Loren Aronov

• LOV

• Lucette

• Mackenzie Arromba

• Mad Iris

• Maddisun

• Maya Malkin

• mei anima

• Michaela Slinger

• Mighloe

• Mitch Zorn

• Myles Lloyd

• Neighbour Andy

• Nia Nadurata

• Nilo Blues

• noise hotel

• o’six

• Pacific Estate

• parallel

• Parker Graye

• Pick a Piper

• priyana

• Puma June

• Rachella Wred

• Renon

• Rick Duff

• Rosewater Park

• Sara Kae

• Sarah Jayne Riley

• Sofia Kay

• sofinari

• spookyguava

• Tapper

• Teagan Johnston

• The Codas

• the neverminds *

• Theo Day

• TORRENT

• Tyler Lorette

• Tyra Jutai *

• Victoria Staff

• Weekend Goodbye

• Witch Prophet

• YASSiN & Sean Terrio

• YSN Fab