Primary Wave Partners With Kool & The Gang’s Robert ‘Kool’ Bell

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced a new partnership with Robert “Kool” Bell, the musician, singer, songwriter, and founding member of the legendary R&B group Kool & The Gang.

The partnership will see Bell partner with Primary Wave for his legendary catalog of music and recordings, as well as develop new opportunities for his name, image, and likeness. Through the partnership, Primary Wave will also provide Kool with access to its marketing team and publishing infrastructure, including digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

Along with leading the band, Bell was one of Kool & The Gang’s principal songwriters with a catalog of hits that includes “Hollywood Swinging,” which was their first #1 on the R&B charts; “Jungle Boogie,” which was ranked as the #12 song for 1974 by Billboard; “Cherish,” which was the biggest Adult Contemporary chart hit of the ’80s; and the #1 hit “Ladies’ Night,” among others.

“I’m extremely excited about my new partnership with Primary Wave, not only because they understand my vision, but because they are very accessible—just a phone call away,” said Robert “Kool” Bell. He continued, “Together we are going to ride a Kool Wave as we get things fixed and stay fit in 2026!”

Mohamed Moretta, Managing Partner of Kool Moretta Media, added, “We’ve developed multiple brands on our own, such as The Just Kool Party, Le Kool Champagne, and Kool King Coconut Water. Our partnership with Primary Wave will take these projects, as well as our upcoming Be Kool Musical, to another level.”